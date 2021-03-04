EchoStar Corporation [SATS] gain 26.95% so far this year. What now?

EchoStar Corporation [NASDAQ: SATS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.35%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that EchoStar Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

EchoStar Corp. (NYSE:SATS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74598.

Over the last 12 months, SATS stock dropped by -23.03%. The one-year EchoStar Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.64. The average equity rating for SATS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.56 billion, with 97.99 million shares outstanding and 45.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 943.46K shares, SATS stock reached a trading volume of 1840315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EchoStar Corporation [SATS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SATS shares is $36.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SATS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EchoStar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2019, representing the official price target for EchoStar Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EchoStar Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SATS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

SATS Stock Performance Analysis:

EchoStar Corporation [SATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.35. With this latest performance, SATS shares gained by 23.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.35 for EchoStar Corporation [SATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.64, while it was recorded at 24.22 for the last single week of trading, and 26.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EchoStar Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EchoStar Corporation [SATS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05 and a Gross Margin at +28.45. EchoStar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.13.

Return on Total Capital for SATS is now 1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EchoStar Corporation [SATS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.24. Additionally, SATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EchoStar Corporation [SATS] managed to generate an average of -$16,729 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EchoStar Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

SATS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EchoStar Corporation posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -124.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SATS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EchoStar Corporation go to 5.00%.

EchoStar Corporation [SATS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,170 million, or 95.80% of SATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SATS stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 5,087,057, which is approximately -13.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,275,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.01 million in SATS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $100.88 million in SATS stock with ownership of nearly -1.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EchoStar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in EchoStar Corporation [NASDAQ:SATS] by around 7,127,423 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 7,333,695 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 29,031,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,492,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SATS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,514,363 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,944,324 shares during the same period.