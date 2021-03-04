Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII] moved down -11.96: Why It’s Important

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: CLII] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.55%. The company report on March 3, 2021 that EVgo Publishes New Fleet Electrification Guide.

EVgo Brings First Mover Expertise to Illustrate Path to Operational Success for Fleet Managers Transitioning to Electric Vehicles.

EVgo, the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and the only North American charging network powered by 100% renewable electricity, released a new comprehensive guide designed to help fleet operators effectively navigate and realize the benefits of fleet electrification. Entitled “How to Succeed with Fleet Electrification,” the guide reflects EVgo’s depth and expertise in operating charging infrastructure and collaborating with fleets making the shift to electric. The document illuminates the critical drivers of fleet electrification, current barriers and how to address them, and the keys to achieving operational success.

The market cap for the stock reached $299.69 million, with 23.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, CLII stock reached a trading volume of 1580494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation is set at 1.75

CLII Stock Performance Analysis:

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.55.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.52, while it was recorded at 14.78 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Fundamentals:

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [CLII] Insider Position Details

44 institutional holders increased their position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:CLII] by around 11,699,172 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,699,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLII stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,699,172 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.