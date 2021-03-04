Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP] moved up 1.50: Why It’s Important

Capitol Investment Corp. V [NYSE: CAP] gained 1.50% or 0.15 points to close at $10.12 with a heavy trading volume of 9105739 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Capitol Investment Corp. V (“Capitol” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CAP) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Capitol, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Doma, formerly known as States Title, a leading force for disruptive change in the real estate industry, and result in Doma becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Capitol shareholders will retain ownership of only 11.7% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Capitol Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If we look at the average trading volume of 209.90K shares, CAP reached to a volume of 9105739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP], while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading.

Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capitol Investment Corp. V [CAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,082.41. Additionally, CAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 90.47.

Capitol Investment Corp. V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.