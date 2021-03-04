Thursday, March 4, 2021
Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] Stock trading around $5.96 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans

Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE: BQ] loss -17.45% or -1.26 points to close at $5.96 with a heavy trading volume of 1222698 shares. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Boqii Holding Limited – ADR to Host Earnings Call.

Boqii Holding Limited – ADR (NYSE:BQ) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 3, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75003.

If we look at the average trading volume of 981.04K shares, BQ reached to a volume of 1222698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BQ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Boqii Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Boqii Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boqii Holding Limited is set at 1.36

Trading performance analysis for BQ stock

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.47 for Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.04, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading.

Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.15 and a Gross Margin at +20.61. Boqii Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.24.

Return on Total Capital for BQ is now -65.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -312.39. Additionally, BQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boqii Holding Limited [BQ] managed to generate an average of -$79,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Boqii Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boqii Holding Limited [BQ]

Positions in Boqii Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Boqii Holding Limited [NYSE:BQ] by around 6,869,328 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 88,265 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 258,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,215,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BQ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,592,978 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,001 shares during the same period.

