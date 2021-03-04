AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] fell -25.68% so far this year. What now?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AQB] plunged by -$0.88 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $7.44 during the day while it closed the day at $6.51. The company report on February 26, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.- AQB.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 26, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -15.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AQB stock has inclined by 12.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 128.42% and lost -25.68% year-on date.

The market cap for AQB stock reached $451.60 million, with 38.91 million shares outstanding and 26.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, AQB reached a trading volume of 2800082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQB shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4515.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.89. With this latest performance, AQB shares dropped by -36.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.40, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 5.27 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] shares currently have an operating margin of -6976.96 and a Gross Margin at -2502.45. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7083.53.

Return on Total Capital for AQB is now -46.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.09. Additionally, AQB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [AQB] managed to generate an average of -$206,682 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQB.

There are presently around $215 million, or 48.60% of AQB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQB stocks are: THIRD SECURITY, LLC with ownership of 18,219,824, which is approximately -0.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,640,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.25 million in AQB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.76 million in AQB stock with ownership of nearly 35.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AQB] by around 7,091,603 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,069,839 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 24,828,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,990,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,133,448 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 469,959 shares during the same period.