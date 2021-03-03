Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Stock trading around $409.66 per share: What’s Next?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] price surged by 9.65 percent to reach at $36.05. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Zoom Video Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter total revenue of $882.5 million, up 369% year-over-year; full fiscal year total revenue of $2,651.4 million, up 326% year-over-year.

Fourth quarter GAAP income from operations of $256.1 million, up 2327% year-over-year; full fiscal year GAAP income from operations of $659.8 million, up 5097% year-over-year.

A sum of 9637887 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.03M shares. Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $416.20 and dropped to a low of $387.01 until finishing in the latest session at $409.66.

The one-year ZM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.11. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $466.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $450 to $600. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $440 to $540, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ZM stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZM shares from 228 to 611.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 22.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 77.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 92.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 290.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 386.51, while it was recorded at 384.28 for the last single week of trading, and 355.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +81.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.69. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $8,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

ZM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 122.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,258 million, or 56.10% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 13,503,139, which is approximately -6.623% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,764,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.82 billion in ZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.39 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 20.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 545 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 20,824,001 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 18,516,660 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 73,577,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,918,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,358,194 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 5,917,196 shares during the same period.