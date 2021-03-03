Wall Street Analyst Resumed Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] jumped around 0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.31 at the close of the session, up 6.09%. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Genworth Financial Announces Sale of Its Interest in Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries Genworth Financial International Holdings, LLC and Genworth Holdings, Inc. (as partners) (together, “Genworth”) have sold, through an underwritten agreement, approximately 214.3 million shares in Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (“Genworth Australia”) at A$2.28 per share. This represents Genworth’s entire ownership position in Genworth Australia. Settlement of the sale will occur on March 3 (Sydney time).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We’re pleased to take this additional step in our revised strategic plan. This transaction will help enhance our holding company liquidity ahead of our near-term obligations, including our debt due in September 2021 and upcoming AXA liabilities due in 2022,” said Tom McInerney, Genworth President and CEO.

Genworth Financial Inc. stock is now -12.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNW Stock saw the intraday high of $3.31 and lowest of $3.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.84, which means current price is +29.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.06M shares, GNW reached a trading volume of 10212425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 0.66.

How has GNW stock performed recently?

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, GNW shares gained by 14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.30. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.40.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.16. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.81.

Earnings analysis for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genworth Financial Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -176.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]

There are presently around $1,126 million, or 69.60% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,630,679, which is approximately 1.355% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,227,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.7 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $56.58 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 0.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 26,323,692 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 30,504,073 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 283,486,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,314,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,403,821 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,793,093 shares during the same period.