Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ: GSM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.92%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Ferroglobe PLC to Host Earnings Call.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 2, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74932.

Over the last 12 months, GSM stock rose by 298.05%. The average equity rating for GSM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $599.76 million, with 169.26 million shares outstanding and 71.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, GSM stock reached a trading volume of 4005882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Ferroglobe PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Ferroglobe PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ferroglobe PLC is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.92. With this latest performance, GSM shares gained by 88.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 558.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 298.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Ferroglobe PLC [GSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 3.77 for the last single week of trading, and 1.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ferroglobe PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.27. Ferroglobe PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.61.

Return on Total Capital for GSM is now -17.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.24. Additionally, GSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] managed to generate an average of -$105,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Ferroglobe PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

GSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ferroglobe PLC posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ferroglobe PLC go to 20.00%.

Ferroglobe PLC [GSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $124 million, or 22.30% of GSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSM stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 7,241,392, which is approximately -6.459% of the company’s market cap and around 57.79% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 4,845,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.18 million in GSM stocks shares; and HOSKING PARTNERS LLP, currently with $12.71 million in GSM stock with ownership of nearly 0.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ferroglobe PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Ferroglobe PLC [NASDAQ:GSM] by around 6,870,513 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 5,562,069 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 24,709,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,141,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,750,946 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 3,650,036 shares during the same period.