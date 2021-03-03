Wall Street Analyst Downgrade eBay Inc. [EBAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] loss -2.55% on the last trading session, reaching $56.99 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2021 that eBay Issues Update on Proposed Transaction of eBay Classifieds Group.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority accepts remedies in principle.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) can confirm that the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced that it considers there are reasonable grounds to believe the remedies presented by eBay and Adevinta address their concerns with respect to the proposed transaction between eBay and Adevinta.

eBay Inc. represents 689.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.16 billion with the latest information. EBAY stock price has been found in the range of $56.885 to $58.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 7645363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $69.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.79, while it was recorded at 57.65 for the last single week of trading, and 53.13 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.79.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 23.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 79.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.67. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $200,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eBay Inc. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 18.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $34,987 million, or 93.70% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,379,913, which is approximately -2.591% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,386,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.53 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $1.77 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly 3.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 485 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 58,309,178 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 77,361,130 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 478,235,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 613,906,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,102,695 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 16,298,898 shares during the same period.