Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] is 48.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.44% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.38%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Midwest BankCentre Selects Upstart for Auto Lending.

AI-powered, digitally enabled auto lending experience to serve more customers.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced Midwest BankCentre, St. Louis’ premier community bank since 1906, has selected Upstart to expand its direct auto lending business with a digitally enabled auto refinancing service.

The one-year Upstart Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.96. The average equity rating for UPST stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.57 billion, with 75.64 million shares outstanding and 56.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, UPST stock reached a trading volume of 1765452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $59.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 9.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.24.

UPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.38.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST], while it was recorded at 67.14 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Upstart Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now -0.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of -$256,660 per employee.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,358 million, or 62.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.81 million in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $175.99 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 39,070,801 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,070,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,070,801 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.