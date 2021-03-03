U.S. Bancorp [USB] Stock trading around $51.16 per share: What’s Next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.43%. The company report on February 23, 2021 that U.S. Bank Named One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

The Ethisphere Institute recognizes U.S. Bank for the seventh consecutive year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

For the seventh consecutive year, U.S. Bank has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Over the last 12 months, USB stock rose by 10.16%. The one-year U.S. Bancorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.49. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.35 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, USB stock reached a trading volume of 8907286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $54.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 68.17.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.29, while it was recorded at 51.44 for the last single week of trading, and 40.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

USB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56,537 million, or 76.20% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 131,137,998, which is approximately -0.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 107,252,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.78 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -4.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 729 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 51,117,731 shares. Additionally, 693 investors decreased positions by around 44,087,582 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 1,009,905,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,105,110,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,715,942 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,151,293 shares during the same period.