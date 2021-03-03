The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] is 45.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The OLB Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OLB] traded at a high on 03/02/21, posting a 19.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.18. The company report on March 2, 2021 that OLB Group Simplifies Social Media App Payment Acceptance for Merchants.

SecurePay™ Payment Gateway rolls out direct payment processing integrations with leading social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok and Skype.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants, announced its SecurePay payment gateway now provides merchants of every size with seamless payment acceptance through popular social media platforms and lifestyle apps. SecurePay’s direct integration at the payment gateway assures efficient and secure payment processing for customers wishing to make purchases without leaving a favorite app.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3545363 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The OLB Group Inc. stands at 14.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.95%.

The market cap for OLB stock reached $46.60 million, with 5.85 million shares outstanding and 2.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 465.52K shares, OLB reached a trading volume of 3545363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for The OLB Group Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has OLB stock performed recently?

The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.01. With this latest performance, OLB shares gained by 41.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.98 for The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.85, while it was recorded at 6.27 for the last single week of trading.

The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.61 and a Gross Margin at +12.28. The OLB Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.05.

Return on Total Capital for OLB is now -2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.33. Additionally, OLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The OLB Group Inc. [OLB] managed to generate an average of -$55,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.The OLB Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Insider trade positions for The OLB Group Inc. [OLB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.20% of OLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLB stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,393, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 65.98% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in OLB stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $14000.0 in OLB stock with ownership of nearly 1508.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The OLB Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in The OLB Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OLB] by around 13,543 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 311,038 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 308,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,393 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 311,038 shares during the same period.