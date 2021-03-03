The Kroger Co. [KR] Is Currently 2.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $33.125 during the day while it closed the day at $32.89. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Kroger Announces Retirement of EVP and COO Mike Donnelly.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced the retirement of Mike Donnelly, executive vice president and COO, after more than 42 years of distinguished service, effective later this spring. A succession plan will be announced at a later date.

“With his relentless focus on the customer, Mike has led the organization to prioritize what is most important to their experience – full shelves, fresh foods and friendly associates,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “He energizes our teams to deliver results and the best experience for every customer, every time. Importantly, Mike has mentored and developed countless associates, inspiring them to grow and reach their greatest potential – many of whom are in key leadership roles across the organization. His passion for people and developing world class teams will be one of his lasting legacies. We wish Mike and his family all the best in retirement.”.

The Kroger Co. stock has also loss -2.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has inclined by 1.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.04% and gained 3.56% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $25.20 billion, with 772.00 million shares outstanding and 756.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.32M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 9781320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.94, while it was recorded at 32.66 for the last single week of trading, and 33.32 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.19 and a Gross Margin at +19.91. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.20. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $3,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.82.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kroger Co. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 8.04%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,480 million, or 89.90% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 72,230,358, which is approximately 16.783% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 72,090,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in KR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -1.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 448 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 70,714,111 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 67,649,156 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 514,720,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 653,083,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,409,599 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 5,864,707 shares during the same period.