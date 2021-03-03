Stifel slashes price target on Target Corporation [TGT] – find out why.

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] loss -6.77% on the last trading session, reaching $173.49 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Target Builds on Momentum, Announces 2021 Strategic Investments.

Retailer commits $4 billion annually to accelerate industry-leading capabilities that serve guests with a differentiated shopping experience.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced its plan to invest approximately $4 billion annually during the next several years to continue scaling capabilities across its retail platform. Building on years of sales growth and a record 2020 financial performance, Target will accelerate new store openings and store remodels, enhance fulfillment services and strengthen its supply chain as it provides guests with a safe, easy and convenient shopping experience.

Target Corporation represents 500.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $87.66 billion with the latest information. TGT stock price has been found in the range of $172.17 to $193.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 22048948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $202.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $190 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on TGT stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 127 to 156.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 5.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.66, while it was recorded at 183.04 for the last single week of trading, and 154.16 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +26.74. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.19.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 18.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.09. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $8,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.86.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Target Corporation posted 1.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 13.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $73,825 million, or 81.00% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,100,482, which is approximately -0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 37,550,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.99 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.91 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly 7.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 918 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 19,882,449 shares. Additionally, 787 investors decreased positions by around 27,534,185 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 349,302,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,719,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 265 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,424,157 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,361,370 shares during the same period.