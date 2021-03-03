ROTH Capital lifts Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ: PERI] gained 18.99% on the last trading session, reaching $25.69 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Perion’s Strong 2020 Momentum Continues, Increases its Annual Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Due to Expected 31% Year Over Year Revenue Growth in the First Quarter of 2021.

Investor Day on March 8th to Showcase Multiple Growth Drivers Helping Perion to Gain Market Share in the Large and Growing Global Digital Advertising Market.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video and CTV advertising – updated 2021 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance thanks to strong start of the year.

Perion Network Ltd. represents 26.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $837.75 million with the latest information. PERI stock price has been found in the range of $24.31 to $28.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, PERI reached a trading volume of 5679552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PERI shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PERI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Perion Network Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Perion Network Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on PERI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perion Network Ltd. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for PERI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PERI stock

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.67. With this latest performance, PERI shares gained by 76.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 320.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 252.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.56 for Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 21.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.14 for the last 200 days.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.73 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Perion Network Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.12.

Return on Total Capital for PERI is now 5.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perion Network Ltd. [PERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.59. Additionally, PERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Perion Network Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perion Network Ltd. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PERI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Perion Network Ltd. [PERI]

There are presently around $190 million, or 37.40% of PERI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PERI stocks are: PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,262,268, which is approximately 10.938% of the company’s market cap and around 36.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,005,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.3 million in PERI stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $9.31 million in PERI stock with ownership of nearly -41.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perion Network Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Perion Network Ltd. [NASDAQ:PERI] by around 3,007,503 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,568,551 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,202,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,778,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PERI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,695 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,074,567 shares during the same period.