ROTH Capital lifts Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Global Cord Blood Corporation [NYSE: CO] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.98 during the day while it closed the day at $4.92. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Global Cord Blood Corporation Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal.

Shareholders Advised to Take No Action Pending Board Review.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) (“GCBC” or the “Company”), China’s leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received a non-binding proposal letter from Alternate Ocean Investment Company Limited (“Alternate Ocean”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Haitong International Securities Group Limited (Stock Code: 665.HK), pursuant to which Alternate Ocean, acting on behalf of certain funds and/or entities that it manages and/or advises, proposes to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for US$5.00 per ordinary share in cash, subject to certain conditions.

Global Cord Blood Corporation stock has also gained 12.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CO stock has inclined by 21.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.43% and gained 32.61% year-on date.

The market cap for CO stock reached $641.13 million, with 121.70 million shares outstanding and 34.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 200.61K shares, CO reached a trading volume of 2353877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Global Cord Blood Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $6.50 to $6.75. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2015, representing the official price target for Global Cord Blood Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on CO stock. On February 25, 2014, analysts increased their price target for CO shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Cord Blood Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.90.

CO stock trade performance evaluation

Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.33. With this latest performance, CO shares gained by 27.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.77 and a Gross Margin at +83.22. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.54.

Return on Total Capital for CO is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.09. Additionally, CO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] managed to generate an average of $53,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Global Cord Blood Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Cord Blood Corporation go to 30.00%.

Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 17.10% of CO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,911,074, which is approximately -2.166% of the company’s market cap and around 49.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 775,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 million in CO stocks shares; and OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD., currently with $3.14 million in CO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Cord Blood Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Global Cord Blood Corporation [NYSE:CO] by around 37,705 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 399,067 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,799,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,235,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,270 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 100,427 shares during the same period.