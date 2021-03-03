Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] gain 28.20% so far this year. What now?

Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: RBBN] traded at a low on 03/02/21, posting a -4.21 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.41. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Ribbon Enterprise Session Border Controllers Certified with Twilio Elastic SIP Trunks to Deliver Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams.

Twilio’s elastically scalable SIP Trunking and Ribbon’s secure eSBCs work together seamlessly to instantly deliver Direct Routing to Microsoft Teams customers.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that key solutions from its market-leading Enterprise Session Border Controller (eSBC) portfolio has been certified with Twilio Elastic SIP Trunks to enable Microsoft Teams Direct Routing calling capabilities. The certification enables enterprises to select Microsoft Teams as their office phone system by leveraging Twilio’s Elastic SIP Trunking service and Ribbon’s eSBCs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7949754 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ribbon Communications Inc. stands at 6.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.69%.

The market cap for RBBN stock reached $1.29 billion, with 144.95 million shares outstanding and 116.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 672.43K shares, RBBN reached a trading volume of 7949754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBBN shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Ribbon Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $3.50, while National Securities kept a Neutral rating on RBBN stock. On October 31, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RBBN shares from 9 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ribbon Communications Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBBN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has RBBN stock performed recently?

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.63. With this latest performance, RBBN shares gained by 15.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.22 for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.94, while it was recorded at 8.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.22. Ribbon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Total Capital for RBBN is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.04. Additionally, RBBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Ribbon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ribbon Communications Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ribbon Communications Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]

There are presently around $855 million, or 68.50% of RBBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBBN stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 50,259,493, which is approximately 0.621% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 8,381,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.49 million in RBBN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.43 million in RBBN stock with ownership of nearly 7.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ribbon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:RBBN] by around 8,597,164 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 1,996,372 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 91,029,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,622,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBBN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,102,909 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 962,338 shares during the same period.