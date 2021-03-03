Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] Revenue clocked in at $101.70 million, down -8.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: RPAY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.25%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that REPAY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“The value proposition of our business and the strength of our organization were made even more evident in 2020. Compared to 2019, card payment volume and gross profit increased 42% and 44%, respectively. In addition, we completed three acquisitions in 2020, further solidifying our position in the B2B space and adding new verticals and partners to our platform,” said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. “We have started 2021 off strong, with ample liquidity to broaden our addressable market and solutions through strategic M&A. REPAY is well positioned to address the needs of businesses and consumers for more frictionless and electronic payments experiences.”.

Over the last 12 months, RPAY stock rose by 38.05%. The one-year Repay Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.49. The average equity rating for RPAY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.18 billion, with 80.07 million shares outstanding and 67.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, RPAY stock reached a trading volume of 2374715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAY shares is $28.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Repay Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Repay Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RPAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repay Holdings Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

RPAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.25. With this latest performance, RPAY shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.04, while it was recorded at 22.77 for the last single week of trading, and 24.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Repay Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.61. Repay Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.27.

Return on Total Capital for RPAY is now -1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.92. Additionally, RPAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] managed to generate an average of -$164,741 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Repay Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

RPAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Repay Holdings Corporation go to 7.35%.

Repay Holdings Corporation [RPAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,550 million, or 92.90% of RPAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAY stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,167,853, which is approximately 20.413% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 5,497,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.44 million in RPAY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $113.07 million in RPAY stock with ownership of nearly 3.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repay Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Repay Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:RPAY] by around 12,398,672 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 12,297,582 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 43,781,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,478,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAY stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,392,310 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,332,545 shares during the same period.