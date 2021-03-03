Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI] Revenue clocked in at $7.07 million, down -17.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Reliance Global Group Inc. [NASDAQ: RELI] closed the trading session at $5.33 on 03/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.70, while the highest price level was $5.49. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Reliance Global Group Announces Appointment of Industry Pioneer and Entrepreneur Moshe Fishman as Director of Insurance Operations.

via NewMediaWire — Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI), a company engaged in the acquisition and management of insurance agencies in the United States, announced the appointment of Moshe Fishman as Director of Insurance Operations. In this role, he will help oversee the integration of insurance agencies, as well as the rollout of the Company’s new 5MinuteInsure.com platform.

Prior to joining Reliance Global Group, Mr. Fishman served as President of Tekeno Financial, LLC, which offers a variety of insurance products and annuities. While at Tekeno, Mr. Fishman structured a variety of unique no load fee insurance products to compete with low yielding bank products. He was also responsible for developing online and national media marketing strategies. Previously, he founded CoverageX LLC, an online platform for comparing, selecting, purchasing and servicing insurance policies. Mr. Fishman also served as President of Fishman Insurance Agency, a property and casualty insurance agency servicing the commercial real estate market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.08 percent and weekly performance of 32.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 119.51K shares, RELI reached to a volume of 2132641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reliance Global Group Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 118.44.

RELI stock trade performance evaluation

Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.92. With this latest performance, RELI shares dropped by -13.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.85% in the past year of trading.

Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.67 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. Reliance Global Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.54.

Return on Total Capital for RELI is now -42.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -998.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reliance Global Group Inc. [RELI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,076.69. Additionally, RELI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,451.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 72.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.