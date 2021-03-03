RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] Is Currently 12.92 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ: RNWK] price surged by 12.92 percent to reach at $0.54. The company report on February 11, 2021 that RealNetworks Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in AI-powered digital media software and services, announced its financial results* for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 revenue from continuing operations of $68.1 million, up 3% year-over-year due to aggregate growth of over 110% from two key growth initiatives (free-to-play mobile Games and SAFR), offset by declines in legacy businesses.

A sum of 1509529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.26M shares. RealNetworks Inc. shares reached a high of $4.87 and dropped to a low of $4.12 until finishing in the latest session at $4.72.

Guru’s Opinion on RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]:

Brigantine have made an estimate for RealNetworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2011, representing the official price target for RealNetworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealNetworks Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97.

RNWK Stock Performance Analysis:

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.19. With this latest performance, RNWK shares gained by 112.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 254.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 358.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.87 for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RealNetworks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.30 and a Gross Margin at +75.81. RealNetworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.10.

Return on Total Capital for RNWK is now -18.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.09. Additionally, RNWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.RealNetworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RNWK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RealNetworks Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNWK.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47 million, or 34.70% of RNWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNWK stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3,378,127, which is approximately -4.347% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,734,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.25 million in RNWK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $5.73 million in RNWK stock with ownership of nearly -3.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealNetworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ:RNWK] by around 1,526,143 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 633,287 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,135,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,294,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNWK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,512,656 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 68,106 shares during the same period.