R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] Stock trading around $4.52 per share: What’s Next?

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 88.33%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that RRD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

NET SALES IMPROVED SEQUENTIALLY FROM PREVIOUS TWO QUARTERS AND EXCEEDED MID-POINT OF PRIOR EXPECTED RANGE BY MORE THAN $150 MILLION.

GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN FOURTH QUARTER INCREASED $0.41 FROM PRIOR YEAR; NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED $0.28.

Over the last 12 months, RRD stock rose by 140.43%. The average equity rating for RRD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $322.77 million, with 72.90 million shares outstanding and 69.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, RRD stock reached a trading volume of 4283023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]:

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2015, representing the official price target for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RRD stock. On July 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for RRD shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RRD Stock Performance Analysis:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.33. With this latest performance, RRD shares gained by 89.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 234.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 140.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.94 for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 1.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.44. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.55.

Return on Total Capital for RRD is now 14.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Additionally, RRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] managed to generate an average of -$800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

RRD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 925.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company go to -5.00%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $175 million, or 64.20% of RRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRD stocks are: CHATHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,068,603, which is approximately 7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,550,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.42 million in RRD stocks shares; and DIAMETER CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $15.97 million in RRD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD] by around 8,831,434 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 16,040,109 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 20,177,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,048,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,021,364 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,477,968 shares during the same period.