Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] Stock trading around $6.21 per share: What’s Next?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] plunged by -$0.67 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.04 during the day while it closed the day at $6.21. The company report on January 25, 2021 that Orbital Energy Group’s Subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services, Partners with Black Sunrise Half Century Fund and Akon Lighting America as exclusive EPC for North American Solar Projects.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG), announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (“OSS”), a leader in utility-scale solar power generation facilities, has been named the engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) company “of choice” for the newly-formed Black Sunrise Half Century Fund.

As announced by Akon last Wednesday at President Biden’s “Clean Energy for America” Inaugural Ball (Clean Energy Ball), OSS is partnering with Akon, Akon Lighting America (Akon Lighting), and the Black Sunrise Half Century Fund to decommission coal-fired power plants throughout the United States and convert them into utility-scale solar energy farms. OSS is responsible for providing full EPC services for these solar facilities, beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock has also loss -13.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OEG stock has inclined by 340.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1018.92% and gained 183.56% year-on date.

The market cap for OEG stock reached $289.70 million, with 30.43 million shares outstanding and 25.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.60M shares, OEG reached a trading volume of 2727901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $4 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

OEG stock trade performance evaluation

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.87. With this latest performance, OEG shares dropped by -20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1018.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 533.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.54, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading, and 1.94 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.30 and a Gross Margin at +18.17. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.00.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -32.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.25. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$53,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 245.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33 million, or 15.60% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,353,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,107,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.88 million in OEG stocks shares; and WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $4.04 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly -5.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 1,887,201 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 5,996,048 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,525,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,357,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,694,213 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 5,338,259 shares during the same period.