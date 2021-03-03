Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] is -48.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] traded at a low on 03/01/21, posting a -46.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.62. The company report on March 2, 2021 that The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) on Behalf of Investors.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Ontrak, Inc. (“Ontrak” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTRK) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10373632 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ontrak Inc. stands at 13.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.23%.

The market cap for OTRK stock reached $582.44 million, with 17.28 million shares outstanding and 7.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 428.34K shares, OTRK reached a trading volume of 10373632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $89.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on OTRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 9.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

How has OTRK stock performed recently?

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -53.97. With this latest performance, OTRK shares dropped by -58.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.97 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.55, while it was recorded at 57.67 for the last single week of trading, and 53.65 for the last 200 days.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.03 and a Gross Margin at +41.85. Ontrak Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.11.

Return on Total Capital for OTRK is now -455.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -620.98. Additionally, OTRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 332.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 143.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] managed to generate an average of -$64,959 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ontrak Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]

There are presently around $186 million, or 34.90% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 1,023,808, which is approximately 18.82% of the company’s market cap and around 57.43% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 905,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.63 million in OTRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.25 million in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly 1.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ontrak Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 1,870,322 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 757,308 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,258,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,886,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,293 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 359,871 shares during the same period.