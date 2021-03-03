Novavax Inc. [NVAX] moved down -14.27: Why It’s Important

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.31%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Novavax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

96% vaccine efficacy against original COVID-19 in UK Phase 3 trial.

Vaccine cross-protection demonstrated against both variants circulating in the UK and South Africa.

Over the last 12 months, NVAX stock rose by 1613.73%. The one-year Novavax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.82. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.56 billion, with 61.55 million shares outstanding and 58.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, NVAX stock reached a trading volume of 6269874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $253.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $132 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 26.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 119.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 253.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.31. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1613.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.25, while it was recorded at 227.79 for the last single week of trading, and 122.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

NVAX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,997 million, or 60.70% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,598,760, which is approximately 3.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,125,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $780.41 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 216.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 10,535,906 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 3,501,484 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 24,787,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,824,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,696,159 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,084,036 shares during the same period.