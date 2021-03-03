Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] moved down -9.13: Why It’s Important

Neuronetics Inc. [NASDAQ: STIM] price plunged by -9.13 percent to reach at -$1.51. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Neuronetics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights.

A sum of 1200864 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 449.45K shares. Neuronetics Inc. shares reached a high of $15.49 and dropped to a low of $12.21 until finishing in the latest session at $15.03.

The one-year STIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.93. The average equity rating for STIM stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STIM shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STIM stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Neuronetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Neuronetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neuronetics Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for STIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

STIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.11. With this latest performance, STIM shares dropped by -14.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 411.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Neuronetics Inc. [STIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 16.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neuronetics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.98 and a Gross Margin at +75.44. Neuronetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.35.

Return on Total Capital for STIM is now -29.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.73. Additionally, STIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] managed to generate an average of -$123,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Neuronetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

STIM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neuronetics Inc. posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STIM.

Neuronetics Inc. [STIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $202 million, or 57.90% of STIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STIM stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 1,794,228, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; GRANITE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,246,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.74 million in STIM stocks shares; and KENT LAKE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $18.67 million in STIM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neuronetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Neuronetics Inc. [NASDAQ:STIM] by around 4,153,084 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,828,542 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,485,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,466,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STIM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,555,682 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,178,790 shares during the same period.