NantKwest Inc. [NK] is 112.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

A sum of 1887758 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.44M shares. NantKwest Inc. shares reached a high of $33.4899 and dropped to a low of $27.67 until finishing in the latest session at $28.36.

The one-year NK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -57.56. The average equity rating for NK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NantKwest Inc. [NK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NK shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NantKwest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for NantKwest Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NantKwest Inc. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for NK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32828.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

NK Stock Performance Analysis:

NantKwest Inc. [NK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.42. With this latest performance, NK shares gained by 50.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 287.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 456.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.99 for NantKwest Inc. [NK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.62, while it was recorded at 32.20 for the last single week of trading, and 12.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NantKwest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NantKwest Inc. [NK] shares currently have an operating margin of -155597.67. NantKwest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152997.67.

Return on Total Capital for NK is now -46.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NantKwest Inc. [NK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.30. Additionally, NK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NantKwest Inc. [NK] managed to generate an average of -$444,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.NantKwest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

NK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NantKwest Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NantKwest Inc. go to -1.70%.

NantKwest Inc. [NK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $330 million, or 10.90% of NK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,303,410, which is approximately 56.809% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,027,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.51 million in NK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.92 million in NK stock with ownership of nearly 25.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NantKwest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in NantKwest Inc. [NASDAQ:NK] by around 3,613,571 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,164,226 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 5,858,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,635,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NK stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,006,830 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,884,400 shares during the same period.