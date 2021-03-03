MP Materials Corp. [MP] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $57

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] traded at a high on 03/02/21, posting a 7.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.44. The company report on March 3, 2021 that MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Conferences.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate in the following virtual conferences:.

A fireside chat at the Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8857164 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MP Materials Corp. stands at 10.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.86%.

The market cap for MP stock reached $8.44 billion, with 170.72 million shares outstanding and 41.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 8857164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2020, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.58.

How has MP stock performed recently?

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.04. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 69.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 267.31% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.54 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.15, while it was recorded at 45.33 for the last single week of trading.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $5,429 million, or 57.05% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 47,539,477, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.01% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 22,822,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in MP stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $492.67 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 100,687,861 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 9,138,097 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 8,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,817,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,413,877 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,079,861 shares during the same period.