Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Market cap of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] reaches 1.43B – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE: STPK] price plunged by -9.57 percent to reach at -$3.39. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Stem, Inc. Announces New Front of the Meter, Wholesale Market Participation Services Project in Massachusetts.

New Haverhill, Massachusetts Site Marks Largest Front of Meter Solar Plus Storage Project Under Existing Partnership with Kearsarge Energy.

Stem, Inc., a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services, announced the installation of its largest Massachusetts solar plus storage site that will participate in New England wholesale energy markets through its existing partnership with Kearsarge Energy L.P. (“Kearsarge”), the developer and owner of the project.

A sum of 3005794 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.25M shares. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. shares reached a high of $36.45 and dropped to a low of $31.5501 until finishing in the latest session at $32.04.

Guru’s Opinion on Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is set at 5.04

STPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.13, while it was recorded at 33.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. Fundamentals:

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] Insider Position Details

72 institutional holders increased their position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE:STPK] by around 28,053,527 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,053,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STPK stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,053,527 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

