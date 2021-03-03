Market cap of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] reaches 6.90B – now what?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] closed the trading session at $9.04 on 03/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.60, while the highest price level was $9.05. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Plains All American Announces Officer Promotion.

In connection with the company’s long-term succession plans, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced that effective, its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Jeremy Goebel to an expanded role of Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

“We are pleased to announce Jeremy’s expanded role as EVP & Chief Commercial Officer,” stated Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. “Jeremy has played a critical leadership role in strategic planning, fundamental and commercial analysis, acquisitions and divestitures, and developing long-term strategic customer relationships. As a member of our Executive Committee for the past two years, Jeremy’s contributions have been significant, and we look forward to his continued leadership in the years to come.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.71 percent and weekly performance of 6.73 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, PAA reached to a volume of 10161050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $11.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PAA stock trade performance evaluation

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.73. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.11 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.92, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +4.85. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.10. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.27.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. posted -3.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -984.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,468 million, or 46.80% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 51,891,738, which is approximately 5.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE GROUP INC, holding 34,879,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.31 million in PAA stocks shares; and HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, currently with $311.69 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -1.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 38,860,904 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 36,316,981 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 308,438,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,616,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,792,311 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,612,947 shares during the same period.