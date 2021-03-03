Market cap of Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] reaches 493.10M – now what?

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] closed the trading session at $4.43 on 03/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.93, while the highest price level was $4.5851. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Mereo BioPharma to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, announced that Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Mereo, will participate in a fireside chat at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:00am Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mereobiopharma.com/investors. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for two weeks following the live presentation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.74 percent and weekly performance of 15.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 62.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 81.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, MREO reached to a volume of 5133468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

MREO stock trade performance evaluation

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.06. With this latest performance, MREO shares gained by 62.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 157.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.30 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MREO is now -60.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.61. Additionally, MREO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] managed to generate an average of -$966,345 per employee.Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $176 million, or 52.70% of MREO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MREO stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,226,673, which is approximately 54.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 6,030,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.94 million in MREO stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $16.76 million in MREO stock with ownership of nearly -32.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ:MREO] by around 31,368,172 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,780,818 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 10,167,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,316,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MREO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,053,348 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 563,894 shares during the same period.