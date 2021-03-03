Market cap of loanDepot Inc. [LDI] reaches 7.63B – now what?

loanDepot Inc. [NYSE: LDI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.19% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.48%. The company report on February 18, 2021 that loanDepot, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call.

loanDepot, Inc. Class A (NYSE:LDI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.To listen to the .. Investor Network

The market cap for the stock reached $7.63 billion, with 324.67 million shares outstanding and 9.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, LDI stock reached a trading volume of 2049630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on loanDepot Inc. [LDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for loanDepot Inc. is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61.

LDI Stock Performance Analysis:

loanDepot Inc. [LDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.48.

Insight into loanDepot Inc. Fundamentals: