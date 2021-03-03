Market cap of Bumble Inc. [BMBL] reaches 7.44B – now what?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.91% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.67%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Bumble Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 10, 2021.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide, announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020 following the close of market on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial toll free (833) 362-0206 or (914) 987-7675, access code 1162237, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast of the call, the earnings release, and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bumble.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.44 billion, with 109.64 million shares outstanding and 45.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.66M shares, BMBL stock reached a trading volume of 1414701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 7.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.71.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.48 and a Gross Margin at +51.27. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.98.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.