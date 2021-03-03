Market cap of 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] reaches 3.87B – now what?

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] price plunged by -19.64 percent to reach at -$7.62. The company report on March 2, 2021 that 3D Systems Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 2, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73794.

A sum of 7962661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.09M shares. 3D Systems Corporation shares reached a high of $38.17 and dropped to a low of $31.04 until finishing in the latest session at $31.17.

The one-year DDD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -52.05. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $9 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on DDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 5.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.60. With this latest performance, DDD shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 476.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 227.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.95, while it was recorded at 35.82 for the last single week of trading, and 12.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3D Systems Corporation Fundamentals:

3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,607 million, or 68.10% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,317,108, which is approximately 8.613% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,428,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.38 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $270.67 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly 1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 10,308,775 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 8,788,254 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 64,552,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,649,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,821,120 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,454,203 shares during the same period.