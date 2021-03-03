Market Analysts see Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] gained 27.39% or 4.29 points to close at $19.95 with a heavy trading volume of 26932492 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Amyris, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Record Q4 and Full Year Product Revenue.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Expanded Product Gross Margins and Positive Q4 Adjusted EBITDA.

It opened the trading session at $16.9069, the shares rose to $22.6293 and dropped to $16.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMRS points out that the company has recorded 490.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1325.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 26932492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.69.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.18. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 112.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 490.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 474.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.54 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 15.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.76 and a Gross Margin at +50.06. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.29.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 754.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 179.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$419,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -132.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $1,555 million, or 42.20% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,442,566, which is approximately 12.211% of the company’s market cap and around 33.01% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.05 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $206.12 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 22,071,158 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 26,603,117 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 50,623,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,298,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,269,381 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 18,824,583 shares during the same period.