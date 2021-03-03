Market Analysts see Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] closed the trading session at $2.58 on 03/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.50, while the highest price level was $2.88. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Agile Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results; Expands Loan Facility With Perceptive Advisors.

Perceptive Advisors Increases Credit Facility to $45 million, with $25 million potentially available.

Achieved Gross Revenue Target In Fourth Quarter 2020, Reflecting Initial Stocking of Twirla® (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.10 percent and weekly performance of -12.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, AGRX reached to a volume of 4433659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

Janney have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2018, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

AGRX stock trade performance evaluation

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.24. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -57.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,400 per employee.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGRX.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104 million, or 51.70% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,919,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,121,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.21 million in AGRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.28 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 14.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 3,362,115 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,743,256 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 35,368,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,473,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,126,068 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 539,560 shares during the same period.