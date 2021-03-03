LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] Revenue clocked in at $28.30 million, up 189.13% YTD: What’s Next?

LifeMD Inc. [NASDAQ: LFMD] closed the trading session at $18.88 on 03/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.81, while the highest price level was $21.60. The company report on February 22, 2021 that Conversion Labs Begins Trading Under New Company Name, LifeMD, and Ticker Symbol, LFMD.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, will begin trading at the opening of the market under its new name, LifeMD, Inc., and Nasdaq ticker symbol, LFMD. The stock’s new CUSIP number will be 53216B 104.

“Our new name reflects our evolution from a healthcare-focused performance marketing business into a leading provider of personalized, direct to patient telehealth services,” stated Justin Schreiber, LifeMD’s co-founder and CEO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 189.13 percent and weekly performance of -12.31 percent. The stock has been moved at 263.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 116.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 749.44K shares, LFMD reached to a volume of 1126823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeMD Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.54.

LFMD stock trade performance evaluation

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.31. With this latest performance, LFMD shares dropped by -9.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 263.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2760.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.80, while it was recorded at 21.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.92 for the last 200 days.

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.18 and a Gross Margin at +66.50. LifeMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LifeMD Inc. [LFMD] managed to generate an average of -$120,662 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 126.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.11.LifeMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

LifeMD Inc. [LFMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 3.80% of LFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFMD stocks are: MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 421,053, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 234,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 million in LFMD stocks shares; and BARRY INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $1.57 million in LFMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LifeMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in LifeMD Inc. [NASDAQ:LFMD] by around 832,551 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 40,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 872,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFMD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 832,551 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.