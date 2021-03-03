KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] Stock trading around $9.43 per share: What’s Next?

KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] loss -3.78% or -0.37 points to close at $9.43 with a heavy trading volume of 8387117 shares. The company report on March 3, 2021 that KemPharm Announces FDA Approval of AZSTARYS™ (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate capsules, for oral use, CII), A New Once-Daily Treatment for ADHD.

Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast Scheduled for Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application for (NDA) AZSTARYS™ (formerly referred to as KP415), a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients age six years and older. AZSTARYS consists of serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), KemPharm’s prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), co-formulated with immediate-release d-MPH.

It opened the trading session at $10.25, the shares rose to $10.4762 and dropped to $8.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMPH points out that the company has recorded -28.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -386.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, KMPH reached to a volume of 8387117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for KemPharm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KemPharm Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.28.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, KMPH shares gained by 56.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.40 and a Gross Margin at +74.69. KemPharm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.00.

Return on Total Capital for KMPH is now -194.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -290.36. Additionally, KMPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,459.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 760.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,114,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.KemPharm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KemPharm Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMPH.

Positions in KemPharm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH] by around 1,250 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,750 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMPH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,250 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,750 shares during the same period.