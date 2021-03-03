Jefferies slashes price target on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] – find out why.

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $37.08 during the day while it closed the day at $35.25. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Canopy Growth Launches CBD Beverage Brand Quatreau in the U.S.

New CBD-Infused Sparkling Water Delivers Natural Flavors with Zero Sugar and Only 25 Calories .

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and vaporization device company, has entered the high-potential U.S. CBD beverage category with the launch of Quatreau, a premium ready-to-drink CBD-infused sparkling water. The stateside launch follows the successful 2020 rollout of Canopy Growth’s CBD-infused beverages in Canada, where Quatreau is now the top-selling ready-to-drink CBD beverage.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock has also loss -0.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CGC stock has inclined by 21.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 108.58% and gained 43.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CGC stock reached $13.41 billion, with 380.49 million shares outstanding and 231.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 7683242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 3.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.50, while it was recorded at 34.31 for the last single week of trading, and 22.78 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.00 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -331.35.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -14.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.81. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$297,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,643 million, or 12.51% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,574,976, which is approximately 0.479% of the company’s market cap and around 39.05% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 2,955,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.19 million in CGC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $97.09 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly -7.455% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 11,926,582 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 3,119,546 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 31,570,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,617,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,168,964 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,218,019 shares during the same period.