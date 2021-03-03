Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] moved up 10.54: Why It’s Important

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [AMEX: IMH] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.14 during the day while it closed the day at $3.46. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH) (the “Company”) announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported net earnings of $1.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, as compared to net earnings of $1.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 8.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IMH stock has inclined by 87.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 126.14% and gained 13.82% year-on date.

The market cap for IMH stock reached $75.57 million, with 21.26 million shares outstanding and 12.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 144.32K shares, IMH reached a trading volume of 3252372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.08.

IMH stock trade performance evaluation

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.81. With this latest performance, IMH shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.27 for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.89 and a Gross Margin at +79.33. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.36.

Return on Total Capital for IMH is now -4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,273.10. Additionally, IMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,898.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] managed to generate an average of -$15,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 16.90% of IMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMH stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 837,766, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC, holding 452,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 million in IMH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.4 million in IMH stock with ownership of nearly -0.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [AMEX:IMH] by around 310,185 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 79,636 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,637,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,027,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,618 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 28,214 shares during the same period.