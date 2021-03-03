GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] Revenue clocked in at $906.20 million, up 90.33% YTD: What’s Next?

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] slipped around -6.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $98.42 at the close of the session, down -6.22%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that GSX Provides Update on Its Internal Review.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) (“GSX” or the “Company”), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, provided an update on the status of its internal review. As previously disclosed, following the publication of a number of short-seller reports about the Company from early- to mid-2020, the Company’s independent audit committee engaged third-party professional advisers to conduct an independent review into these reports’ key allegations (the “Internal Review”).

The Internal Review is now substantially complete. Based on the agreed upon scope and procedures performed, the Internal Review did not uncover evidence that would have a material impact on GSX’s previously reported financial statements.

GSX Techedu Inc. stock is now 90.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GSX Stock saw the intraday high of $117.37 and lowest of $98.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 149.05, which means current price is +118.18% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, GSX reached a trading volume of 12372933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSX shares is $66.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GSX Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for GSX Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on GSX stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GSX shares from 40 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSX Techedu Inc. is set at 10.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 234.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has GSX stock performed recently?

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, GSX shares dropped by -6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.84, while it was recorded at 100.64 for the last single week of trading, and 75.78 for the last 200 days.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.20 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. GSX Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.72.

Return on Total Capital for GSX is now 24.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.32. Additionally, GSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] managed to generate an average of $5,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.GSX Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GSX Techedu Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSX Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Insider trade positions for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]

Positions in GSX Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX] by around 37,464,078 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 9,790,383 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 62,732,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,986,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,581,395 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,059 shares during the same period.