Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] is 66.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] closed the trading session at $1.48 on 03/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.33, while the highest price level was $1.4889. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Blue Hat Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhong Ya (Shenzhen) International Education Investment Co., Ltd.

Expects to Generate Incremental Revenue of Approximately RMB20 Million from Agreement in 2021.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality (“AR”) interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, announced that the Company has signed a three-year agreement with Zhong Ya (Shenzhen) International Education Investment Co., Ltd. (“Zhong Ya”) whereby Blue Hat will provide its Augmented Reality Immersive Classes (“ARIC”) to Zhong Ya’s 680 kindergartens located in Guangdong Province.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.29 percent and weekly performance of 7.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, BHAT reached to a volume of 1715164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

BHAT stock trade performance evaluation

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, BHAT shares gained by 11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2101, while it was recorded at 1.3880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1085 for the last 200 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.78 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.07.

Return on Total Capital for BHAT is now 22.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.79. Additionally, BHAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 541,900, which is approximately 10.637% of the company’s market cap and around 64.75% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 164,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in BHAT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $43000.0 in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly -79.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 125,087 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 175,619 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 500,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,117 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 47,400 shares during the same period.