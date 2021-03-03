Wednesday, March 3, 2021
For XL Fleet Corp. [XL], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

By Misty Lee

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] gained 7.41% on the last trading session, reaching $15.95 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2021 that XL Fleet Becomes Electric Transportation Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Plans to Deploy 1,000 EV Charging Stations.

The proposed project includes opportunities for the deployment of 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations and leverages strategic location of UBS Arena to service consumer EVs during events and fleet EVs during off-hours.

Deployment would be one of the largest EV charging sites in the United States .

XL Fleet Corp. represents 131.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.10 billion with the latest information. XL stock price has been found in the range of $15.41 to $16.4043.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, XL reached a trading volume of 15278821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 214.83.

Trading performance analysis for XL stock

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, XL shares dropped by -15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.93, while it was recorded at 14.83 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XL Fleet Corp. posted -4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XL Fleet Corp. go to 21.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XL Fleet Corp. [XL]

There are presently around $203 million, or 8.66% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately 1734.616% of the company’s market cap and around 24.77% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,716,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.48 million in XL stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $22.27 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 13,205,717 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 10,004,152 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,523,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,685,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,180,673 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 7,522,696 shares during the same period.

