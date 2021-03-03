DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] Is Currently 20.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ: DRTT] gained 20.65% or 0.51 points to close at $2.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1377438 shares. The company report on February 25, 2021 that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73996.

It opened the trading session at $2.70, the shares rose to $3.04 and dropped to $2.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DRTT points out that the company has recorded 74.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -319.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 268.79K shares, DRTT reached to a volume of 1377438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for DRTT stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.35. With this latest performance, DRTT shares gained by 31.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 1.72 for the last 200 days.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.40 and a Gross Margin at +31.07. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.59.

Return on Total Capital for DRTT is now -14.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.40. Additionally, DRTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT] managed to generate an average of -$14,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [DRTT]

There are presently around $75 million, or 64.03% of DRTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRTT stocks are: 22NW, LP with ownership of 8,340,179, which is approximately 10.154% of the company’s market cap and around 13.05% of the total institutional ownership; MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC, holding 8,301,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.5 million in DRTT stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $18.44 million in DRTT stock with ownership of nearly 5.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ:DRTT] by around 2,016,665 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,670,461 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 24,858,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,545,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRTT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 836,565 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,713,221 shares during the same period.