Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] moved up 35.33: Why It’s Important

The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.42 percent and weekly performance of 29.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 53.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 64.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 45.16K shares, JCS reached to a volume of 89327029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Communications Systems Inc. [JCS]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Communications Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Communications Systems Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

JCS stock trade performance evaluation

Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.75. With this latest performance, JCS shares gained by 53.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.89 for Communications Systems Inc. [JCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Communications Systems Inc. [JCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.02 and a Gross Margin at +43.57. Communications Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Total Capital for JCS is now 0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.76. Additionally, JCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] managed to generate an average of $1,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Communications Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Communications Systems Inc. [JCS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Communications Systems Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCS.

Communications Systems Inc. [JCS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22 million, or 47.80% of JCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCS stocks are: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL with ownership of 714,730, which is approximately -5.288% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 682,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 million in JCS stocks shares; and PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $2.62 million in JCS stock with ownership of nearly 34.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Communications Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Communications Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:JCS] by around 167,607 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 281,679 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,711,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,160,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 201 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 138,694 shares during the same period.