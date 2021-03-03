Citigroup lifts QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] gained 2.42% or 3.3 points to close at $139.49 with a heavy trading volume of 9413822 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Website.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced the Company’s financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter results which will be broadcast live on February 3, 2021, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13714808.

It opened the trading session at $137.50, the shares rose to $139.63 and dropped to $136.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QCOM points out that the company has recorded 20.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -140.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.54M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 9413822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $172.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $150 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 46.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.14, while it was recorded at 137.89 for the last single week of trading, and 122.37 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.09.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 28.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.23. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $126,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 24.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $118,597 million, or 77.40% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,616,214, which is approximately 0.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,999,443 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.16 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.94 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,120 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 59,008,332 shares. Additionally, 860 investors decreased positions by around 58,510,187 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 732,701,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 850,220,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 325 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,453,145 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,388,909 shares during the same period.