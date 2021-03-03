CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] Revenue clocked in at $6.80 million, up 28.69% YTD: What’s Next?

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] traded at a high. The company report on March 2, 2021 that CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces 49.5 Percent Increase in Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Provides Company Update.

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) announced its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15410036 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CHF Solutions Inc. stands at 15.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.29%.

The market cap for CHFS stock reached $25.56 million, with 2.74 million shares outstanding and 2.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 201.98K shares, CHFS reached a trading volume of 15410036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CHF Solutions Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28.

How has CHFS stock performed recently?

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.15. With this latest performance, CHFS shares gained by 12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 8.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.11 for the last 200 days.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.54 and a Gross Margin at +51.73. CHF Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -328.69.

Return on Total Capital for CHFS is now -432.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -442.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -251.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.46. Additionally, CHFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] managed to generate an average of -$274,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.CHF Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings analysis for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CHF Solutions Inc. posted -138/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -126/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHFS.

Insider trade positions for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.50% of CHFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,556, which is approximately 143.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 14,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in CHFS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.11 million in CHFS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CHF Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS] by around 52,795 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 44,530 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 25,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHFS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,307 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 44,530 shares during the same period.