BTIG Research lifts RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] plunged by -$1.43 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.16 during the day while it closed the day at $7.80. The company report on March 2, 2021 that ObvioHealth and RedHill Biopharma Launch First in Kind Remote COVID-19 Therapy Trial Incorporating Highest Level of At-home Patient Monitoring to Date.

ObvioHealth, a global virtual research organization or VRO, announced the launch of a hybrid clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19, using an innovative study design with digital data capture to remotely monitor patient vitals. This U.S. Phase 2/3 study will examine the safety and efficacy of RedHill Biopharma’s (Nasdaq: RDHL) RHB-107 (upamostat), using ObvioHealth’s clinical trial ecosystem, including digital devices, a patient-centric smartphone application and home healthcare visits.

RHB-107 is a novel, orally-administered serine protease inhibitor with antiviral and potential tissue-protective effects which targets human cells rather than the virus itself and is expected to be effective against new viral strains. The two-part randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled hybrid U.S. Phase 2/3 study is enrolling more than 300 patients with symptomatic COVID-19, who do not require hospital care, to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of RHB-107. Patients will be sent home with RHB-107 and five 510(k)-cleared devices to begin treatment. ObvioHealth’s platform is collecting both telemetric and patient-reported information; biomarkers continuously gathered from the devices will include patients’ temperature, respiratory and pulse rates, blood pressure, pulse oximetry, electrocardiogram (ECG) and weight.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock has also loss -20.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RDHL stock has declined by -11.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.39% and lost -3.47% year-on date.

The market cap for RDHL stock reached $339.46 million, with 37.29 million shares outstanding and 34.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 511.41K shares, RDHL reached a trading volume of 3348314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2019, representing the official price target for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

RDHL stock trade performance evaluation

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.33. With this latest performance, RDHL shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.85, while it was recorded at 9.34 for the last single week of trading, and 8.38 for the last 200 days.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -686.71 and a Gross Margin at +64.09. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -672.45.

Return on Total Capital for RDHL is now -75.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.36. Additionally, RDHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDHL.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63 million, or 21.40% of RDHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN with ownership of 2,029,195, which is approximately -3.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; IBEX INVESTORS LLC, holding 1,892,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.76 million in RDHL stocks shares; and MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $6.95 million in RDHL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDHL] by around 777,458 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 350,513 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,912,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,040,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDHL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 480,728 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 101,636 shares during the same period.