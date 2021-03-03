Bernstein lifts Apache Corporation [APA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apache Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] loss -1.06% on the last trading session, reaching $19.52 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS APA, EH, FUBO, MPLN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Class Period: 12/12/2019 – 2/16/2021 (2/16/21, purchases at or above the price of $112.00).Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021SECURITIES FRAUD To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-eh/.

Apache Corporation represents 378.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.52 billion with the latest information. APA stock price has been found in the range of $19.435 to $20.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.35M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 10277580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apache Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $20.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Apache Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $14 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Apache Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while Truist kept a Buy rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apache Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for APA stock

Apache Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 30.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.74 for Apache Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 19.99 for the last single week of trading, and 13.65 for the last 200 days.

Apache Corporation [APA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apache Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.46 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Apache Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.58.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 0.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -601.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.50. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.82.

Apache Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Apache Corporation [APA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apache Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apache Corporation [APA]

There are presently around $6,170 million, or 86.90% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 52,194,876, which is approximately -0.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,802,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $835.5 million in APA stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $483.24 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly 14.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apache Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Apache Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 54,226,778 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 49,927,495 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 211,909,035 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,063,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,645,198 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 21,898,235 shares during the same period.