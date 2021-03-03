Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] Revenue clocked in at $143.30 million, up 1.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Antares Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRS] closed the trading session at $4.06 on 03/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.00, while the highest price level was $4.54. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Antares Pharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results.

Full-Year 2020 Revenue Increases 21% Year-Over-Year to $149.6 Million.

Full-Year 2020 Net Income Before Income Taxes of $9.9 Million, or $0.06 per Share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.75 percent and weekly performance of -8.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ATRS reached to a volume of 3102756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRS shares is $6.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Antares Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2017, representing the official price target for Antares Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antares Pharma Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATRS in the course of the last twelve months was 173.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ATRS stock trade performance evaluation

Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.56. With this latest performance, ATRS shares dropped by -7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.80 and a Gross Margin at +58.97. Antares Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for ATRS is now 1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.39. Additionally, ATRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] managed to generate an average of -$11,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Antares Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Antares Pharma Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRS.

Antares Pharma Inc. [ATRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $296 million, or 47.00% of ATRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,826,153, which is approximately 2.927% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,107,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.92 million in ATRS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $19.02 million in ATRS stock with ownership of nearly 4.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antares Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Antares Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRS] by around 13,612,605 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 7,488,597 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 51,908,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,009,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRS stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,369,169 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,384,886 shares during the same period.