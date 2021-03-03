AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] is 65.79% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: AGE] price surged by 15.60 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on March 2, 2021 that AgeX Therapeutics and LyGenesis to Negotiate Merger Agreement.

Merger would create a clinical-stage cell therapy company.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (“AgeX”; NYSE American: AGE), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics for human aging and cell regeneration, and LyGenesis, Inc. (“LyGenesis”), a privately held biotechnology company developing cell therapies that enable organ regeneration, announced that they will proceed to negotiate an agreement for a merger of the two companies. LyGenesis recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for its Investigational New Drug application to conduct a Phase 2a clinical trial on the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of its lead cell therapy for patients with end-stage liver disease, with study initiation planned for 2021. The combined company’s pipeline would also include thymus, pancreas, and kidney regeneration, in addition to the existing AgeX assets, including UniverCyte™, which uses the HLA-G gene to potentially confer low immune observability to cells to suppress rejection of transplanted cells.

A sum of 1564465 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 309.81K shares. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.54 and dropped to a low of $2.14 until finishing in the latest session at $2.52.

Guru’s Opinion on AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.12.

AGE Stock Performance Analysis:

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, AGE shares gained by 44.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 1.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgeX Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -726.79 and a Gross Margin at +42.22. AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -703.36.

Return on Total Capital for AGE is now -196.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -251.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.19. Additionally, AGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] managed to generate an average of -$714,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AGE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 17.80% of AGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGE stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 2,997,156, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 646,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in AGE stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in AGE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:AGE] by around 140,211 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 311,664 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,334,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,786,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,415 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 92,612 shares during the same period.